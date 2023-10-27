Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.35

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.35 and last traded at $45.50, with a volume of 31910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.