Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1,446.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,983,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,158,000 after buying an additional 345,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,445,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,413,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $47.88 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.