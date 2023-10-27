Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $672,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

