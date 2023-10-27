Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.36.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.