SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after purchasing an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,930,000 after purchasing an additional 779,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

