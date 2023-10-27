SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.26

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.26 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 2497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $673.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

