SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $177.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $155.27 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $116.58 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 0.80.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 456.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 44.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

