Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

SO stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

