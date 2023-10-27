Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,797,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 9,512,247 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $9.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $45,389.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.