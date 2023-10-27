Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,797,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 9,512,247 shares.The stock last traded at $8.60 and had previously closed at $9.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Stock Up 9.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.