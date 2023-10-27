Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 45380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

