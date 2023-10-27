Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $453.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $461.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.88 and a twelve month high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

