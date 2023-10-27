TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,895,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 59,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of TE Connectivity worth $405,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.88 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

