TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Position Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,714 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 15.56% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $172,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Down 4.1 %

TIXT stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.62. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.