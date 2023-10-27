The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $125.62 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.17.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

