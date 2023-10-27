The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $135,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $446,850,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

