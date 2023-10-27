The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $71.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

