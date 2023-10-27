The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $189.03 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $186.63 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

