The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $114.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.99.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

