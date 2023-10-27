Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Shares Sold by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,137 shares during the period. Innovis Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

TRVI opened at $1.76 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

