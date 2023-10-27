USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $930.04 million.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $46.17 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In related news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $71,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares in the company, valued at $504,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,749 shares of company stock worth $504,725. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USNA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

