Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.