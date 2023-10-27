Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CB opened at $212.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

