Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 221,805 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,435,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $86,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

