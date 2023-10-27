Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 109,051 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.42% of Cactus worth $80,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 886.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock valued at $16,614,715 over the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

