Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,252,234 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.32% of Coeur Mining worth $88,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 592,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 622,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 124,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 592.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 179,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 153,296 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $875.85 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.60. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.04 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Coeur Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cormark upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.