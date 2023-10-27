Van ECK Associates Corp Has $51.51 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,391 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $51,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.86 and a 1 year high of $110.82.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

