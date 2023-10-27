Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,899,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,198,988 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $96,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

