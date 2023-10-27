Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,331,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,492 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 2.34% of Helmerich & Payne worth $82,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,415,000 after acquiring an additional 284,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,235,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $39.46 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

