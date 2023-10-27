Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1,303.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Charles Schwab worth $128,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after buying an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock worth $1,039,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

