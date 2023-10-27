Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.53% of Skyworks Solutions worth $93,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

