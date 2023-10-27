Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,204,145 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,969,988 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,204,145 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.35% of IAMGOLD worth $118,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after buying an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 269.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,687,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 0.8 %

IAG stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. CSFB dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

IAMGOLD Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

