Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 663,606 Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,998,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $63,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,334 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 207.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 608,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 410,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in DRDGOLD by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 356,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in DRDGOLD by 146.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 103,830 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com began coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

DRD stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. DRDGOLD Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

DRDGOLD Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

