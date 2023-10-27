Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 7,146,424 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,096,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,146,424 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.10% of New Gold worth $70,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,223,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGD opened at $1.13 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $773.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.54.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

