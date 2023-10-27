Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 71,920 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $124,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $158.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

