Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,565 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 2.29% of ChampionX worth $139,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $38.37.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

