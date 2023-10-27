Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,929,000 after purchasing an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.57.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.40. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

