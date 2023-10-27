Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,157 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Match Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

