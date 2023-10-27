Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pentair in the second quarter worth $6,397,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter worth $2,784,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Pentair by 14.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Pentair Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PNR opened at $58.35 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.