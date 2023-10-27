Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

