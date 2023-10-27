Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,753,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after buying an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

