Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Markgraff now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Visa Stock Down 2.4 %

Visa stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $193.32 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.89. The company has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $9,879,039 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

