VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,030 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $219,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter worth $204,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 491.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth $2,820,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.97 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMW

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.