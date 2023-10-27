Wealth Alliance Has $341,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.63. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

