WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 123 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,509 shares of company stock worth $17,247,985. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.02. The stock has a market cap of $353.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

