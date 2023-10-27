WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

