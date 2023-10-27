WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NULG opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

