WealthShield Partners LLC Has $817,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $243.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

