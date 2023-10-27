WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 7,689 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,422 shares of company stock worth $21,291,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.