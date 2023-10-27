WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 827 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

